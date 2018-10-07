India's very own #MeToo movement has begun with women coming out and shaming their abusers on social media from all the corners of the country. After dropping her friend, Gautam Adhikari reached outside Sandhya Menon's house. Bidding adieu to Gautam Adhikari, Sadhya gave him a friendly hug and said goodnight. It was just enough for Gautam Adhikari to misinterpret her actions and bring out his true self.

India’s very own #MeToo movement has begun with women coming out and shaming their abusers on social media from all the corners of the country. The movement that reportedly kicked in after Bollywood actress accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, has exposed a number of sexual molesters who had been treating women like an object. After Nana Patekar, several other prominent faces like Utsav Chakraborty, Vikas Bahl, KR Sreeniwas, author Chetan Bhagat and many others have been named by their abusers in posts shared on social media platforms. The movement that was said to be within the entertainment industry, has expanded with the cases of sexual harassment being reported from various other sectors. Recently, the former editor-in-chief of DNA has been named by a woman for harassing her by forcing himself physically on her a few years back.

Soon after the trend of naming and shaming the abusers began, journalist Sandhya Menon put out a tweet accusing Gautam Adhikari of molesting her while they were working at DNA in Bombay. In a number of tweets, Sandhya Menon said that Adhikari’s assistant and Menon were good friends and they used to hang out a lot.

Media’s #MeToo problem: KR Sreenivas pleads innocent after female journos accuse him of sexual harassment

Sandhya Menon said that one day Gautam Adhikari said that he was new to the city and asked them to show him some sights. After Adhikari had asked for an outing, Sandhya thought that it was fair to ask as he had recently shifted to India from the US.

Sandhya Menon added that one day she got a call from her friend — Gautam Adhikari’s assistant — telling her that she has invited Gautam Adhikari for an outing. In the tweet shared, Sandhya Menon added that she was 25-years-old and was completely clueless about how the meeting would go.

Journalist Mayank Jain accused of sexual harassment

Sandhya Menon added that throughout the bight, Adhikari was polished and behaved nicely. Later, he asked the two women if he could drop them home to which the two girls agreed as it was 1 am.

After dropping her friend, Gautam Adhikari reached outside Sandhya Menon’s house. Bidding adieu to Gautam Adhikari, Sadhya gave him a friendly hug and said goodnight. It was just enough for Gautam Adhikari to misinterpret her actions and bring out his true self. As per Sandhya Menon, Gautam Adhikari took her face, held her right and kissed her forcibly.

Kangana Ranaut accuses Queen director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment, says he would bury his face in her neck

And finally, one more calling out and I'm done. Gautam Adhikari who was the editor in chief of DNA Bombay. His exec assistant and I were think friends and we'd go out a lot. Once he told her you girls are always going out, I'm new to the city show me some sights — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

Following this action, Sandhya scrambled for the door and ran inside her house. As soon as she reached home, she gave a call to her friend and narrated the whole incident to her.

So I gave him a hug to say goodnight. He took my face in that moment, held right and kissed my mouth; tongue and all. It was all I could do to not jump out of the window and fly home. I scrambled for the door, muttered a goodnight and ran. — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 5, 2018

The very next morning, Gautam Adhikari texted her saying that no one can ever know about what happened between them last night. He further added that it had to remain a secret. After not getting a suitable response, Gautam Adhikari called her and softly told her that no one can ever know about the incident. Confused and disgusted, Sandhya said ‘ok’ and agreed to not to share it with anyone.

A few days later, Gautam Adhikari again texted her and asked if she would like to go out for a drive to Lonavala. It was the time when Sandhya lost her cool and said no. With several women voicing their experiences, Sandhya Menon took courage from these women and shared what she had experienced a few years back.

Speaking to Firstpost over the accusations, Gautam Adhikari said that he had no memory of it. He further added that he remembers Sandhya Menon only as a colleague who was treated in a fair an polite manner. Emphasising that he has no recollection of this incident, he said that he was sorry if he was impolite at any point.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More