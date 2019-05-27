Gautam Gambhir condemns attack on Muslim man in Gurugram deplorable, faces backlash on Twitter: Terming the incident as "deplorable," the cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir said that in Gurugram a Muslim man was told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram. He added that an exemplary action must be taken by the Gurgram authorities. He said that India is a secular nation citing that it is the country where Javed Akhtar wrote “O Palan Haare, Nirgun aur Nyaare” and Rakeysh Om Mehra gave the song “Arziyan” in Delhi 6.

Gautam Gambhir condemns attack on Muslim man in Gurugram deplorable, faces backlash on Twitter: Newly-elected BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Monday condemned the attack on a Muslin man in Gurugram on Saturday evening. The incident took place at Jacubpura when Mohammad Barkat (25) was thrashed by a group of men while he was returning from the Jama Masjid at around 10 pm. He was forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and remove his skull cap. Terming the incident as “deplorable,” the cricketer-turned-politician said that in Gurugram a Muslim man was told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram.

He added that an exemplary action must be taken by the Gurgram authorities. He said that India is a secular nation citing that it is the country where Javed Akhtar wrote “O Palan Haare, Nirgun aur Nyaare” and Rakeysh Om Mehra gave the song “Arziyan” in Delhi 6.

My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi’s mantra “सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सब का विश्वास”. I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what idea of India is based on. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

On May 25, 2019, Barkat was attacked by a group of men. He alleged that four of them were on a motorbike while two of them were on foot. He claimed that the two on foot grabbed a stick from the road and started thrashing him with it. The other man encouraged the two, added Barkat. He said that they tore his kurta when he tried to run away. He then started crying and they ran away after that.

A report in the Hindu said that the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including charges of promoting religious hatred, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, among others, at a local police station in Gurugram.

Soon after Gautam Gambhir’s tweet, several people voiced their opinion on the matter. He also faced backlash for using the term secular in his tweet. Here are some of the tweets:

