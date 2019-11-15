Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini skip meeting on Delhi air pollution, social media roasts BJP MPs: While actor-politician Hema Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, gave the meeting a miss, Gambhir was in Indore as a commentator for India vs Bangladesh cricket match.

Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini skip meeting on Delhi air pollution, social media roasts BJP MPs: The ongoing slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got murkier on Friday after the two parties engaged in a mud-slinging competition over severe air pollution in Delhi. The absence of BJP leaders Hema Malini and Gautam Gambhir at the meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development in New Delhi put a question mark of the integrity of the two political leaders. While actor-politician Hema Malini, the BJP MP from Mathura, gave the meeting a miss, Gambhir was in Indore as a commentator for India vs Bangladesh cricket match. Reports said only four MPs, out of the 29 on the list, and a few other officials turned up for the meeting.

AAP got an opportunity to launch a counter-attack on the BJP after its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday staged a protest against the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme. Goel said due to the apathy of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, Delhi has become a gas chamber. On November 4, the day odd-even scheme was implemented in Delhi, Goel was the first BJP leader in Delhi who violated the odd-even rule and fined Rs 4,000. The scheme was implemented in Delhi from November 4 to November 15, 2019, to curb pollution.

A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development at Parliament House Annexe, over severe air pollution in Delhi, was cancelled as the Secretary and Joint Secretary of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and representatives of DDA, NDMC, CPWD, NBCC and municipal corporations of Delhi did not turn up.

Here is how the social media roasted the BJP MPs for their lackadaisical behaviour:

Greatest thing Gautam chose to do on the day of Parliamentary Meeting on Pollution is to Eat Jalebis ..

Truly did his bit #ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/bD1P769q8m pic.twitter.com/So1kMkMkgj — Aarti (@aartic02) November 15, 2019

#ShameOnGautamGambhir

I am the devta of Hypocrisy .

Mein jalebi khaungaa aur pollution khatam kar dungaa. Vote for bjp this coming elections. I am the CM face. pic.twitter.com/EDXsJm4nOU — Thor Kapoor (@KapoorThor) November 15, 2019

Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore. The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION which was cancelled because ❌MCD

❌DDA

❌Environment Ministry

❌MP's of Delhi #ShameOnGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/ysS9zv0AQi — Jêelån Shêikh 🏏 (@JeelanPrince) November 15, 2019

