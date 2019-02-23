Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was known for hitting the ball hard, today hit out at the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his words. Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to sit on a hunger strike in demand for the statehood to Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said that there are more than 2 crore people in Delhi and thousand problems but CM Arvind Kejriwal has only one special solution for all Dharna (protest).
In a tweet, Gautam Gambhir said, “More than 2 crore people in Delhi…thousand problems.. and what a solution… Another CM @ArvindKejriwal special DHARNAA. Shame !”
In another tweet, Gambhir lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party supremo for wasting the taxpayers’ money for his advertisements. Posting a picture of a newspaper with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s ads, Gambhir said it looks like a ‘Mall Of Kejriwal’ to him. He also urged BJP and Congress to not to waste hard earnings of the taxpayers. He added that money should only and only be for used for the development and uplifting of a common man.
