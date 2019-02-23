Gautam Gambhir on Saturday slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his dharna politics. Reacting to the Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to sit on a hunger strike in demand for statehood to Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said that Delhi CM has only one solution to thousands of problems that is to sit on the protest.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was known for hitting the ball hard, today hit out at the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his words. Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to sit on a hunger strike in demand for the statehood to Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said that there are more than 2 crore people in Delhi and thousand problems but CM Arvind Kejriwal has only one special solution for all Dharna (protest).

In a tweet, Gautam Gambhir said, “More than 2 crore people in Delhi…thousand problems.. and what a solution… Another CM @ArvindKejriwal special DHARNAA. Shame !”

In another tweet, Gambhir lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party supremo for wasting the taxpayers’ money for his advertisements. Posting a picture of a newspaper with the Arvind Kejriwal government’s ads, Gambhir said it looks like a ‘Mall Of Kejriwal’ to him. He also urged BJP and Congress to not to waste hard earnings of the taxpayers. He added that money should only and only be for used for the development and uplifting of a common man.

More than 2 crore people in Delhi…thousand problems.. and what a solution… Another CM @ArvindKejriwal special DHARNAA.. Shame ! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 23, 2019

Today’s newspapers seemed to me a “Mall Of Kejriwal” with @AamAadmiParty advertisements splashed all over. Is this the taxpayer’s money being splurged callously? Can someone from his office or @AamAadmiParty explain? And we thought CM didn’t have money to contest elections!!! pic.twitter.com/gJig0F06yu — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 23, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More