Former cricketer and BJP MP candidates from the East Delhi constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Sunday hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of having 2 voter-ID cards. Gambhir’s opponent and Aam Aadmi Party candidate (AAP) Atishi had levelled the allegations a few days back. Responding to the allegations and complaint, Gambhir lashed out at Delhi government and said people don’t have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years for the people of Delhi, this what a person can do.

Gambhir told media that he has full faith in the Election Commission and poll governing body will do the justice. He added when you have a vision you don’t do such negative politics.

The development came 2 days after a Delhi court had said it will hear on May 1, 2019. According to the reports, Atishi has alleged that BJP candidate Gambhir has deliberately and illegally enrolled as a voter in 2 separate constituencies Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

Complainant Atishi had told the media that details of Gambhir’s registration in the constituencies are available on the Election Commission’s National Voters’ Service Portal and can be accessed online easily. The complaint has been filed and being investigated by the Delhi police under sections 17 and 31 of the RPA, 1950, and section 125A (the penalty for filing false affidavit) of RPA, 1951.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission.

Both Atishi and Gambhir have filed their nominations this week and now trying their best to woo the voters of the East Delhi Constituency. Delhi will go to the polls in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 for the 17th Lok Sabha on May 12 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23.

