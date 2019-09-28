Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan and called him Pakistan Army's puppet. Gautam Gambhir said PM Narendra Modi talked about peace and development, while Imran Khan talked about the war which exposed his character at the NNGA.

Gautam Gambhir on Imran Khan’s UNGA speech: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is now serving the nation as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Saturday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Coming out all guns blazing Gautam Gambhir targetted Imran Khan over his Friday’s speech at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), in which, he had said that Pakistan won’t surrender and will engage into a nuclear war if needed.

Imran Khan had said that India blamed Pakistan for Pulwama attack without any concrete proof and sent aircraft to attack Pakistan. In his speech, which was scheduled for 15 minutes and was extended to 50 minutes without permission, Khan indirectly asked for help and funds once again in front of the world. He raised 4 issues in his speech-climate, tax heaven, Islamophobia and Kashmir- with wrong facts. He also dropped a hint that Pakistan is set for a nuclear war.

While on the other side, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about peace, fight against terrorism, global trade and ways to protect the climate. PM Modi pushed for development and asked the world to join hands for a better tomorrow.

The time allotted to each country is 15 minutes. What one does with it shows character and intellect. @narendramodi Ji chose to talk about peace and development while Pakistan Army’s puppet threatened a nuclear war. He is the same man who claims to promote peace in Kashmir.#UNGA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 28, 2019

Comparing both the speeches, Gautam Gambhir in a tweet said every representative from around the world was given 15 minutes. But how these 15 minutes are being utilized show the character and intellect of the person. Indian Prime Minister talked about peace and development. While Imran Khan who is Pakistan Army’s puppet talked about a nuclear war. Pointing out Imran Khan’s hypocrisy, Gambhir said he is the same man who talks about peace in Kashmir but never thinks about his own country, the atrocities over minorities.

