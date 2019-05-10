Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi on Friday. Gambhir’s defamation notice is a reply to Atishi’s allegations that BJP candidate from East Delhi has been distributing pamphlets containing obscene and derogatory remarks against her. Gambhir has also sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Through the legal notices, Gambhir is seeking an apology from the AAP leaders for their statements or they have to face the legal action. Talking to the media, Gambhir said that he condemns what happened. He is from a family where he has been taught to respect women. BJP Candidate added that he had no idea that CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. He has filed a defamation case, now AAP leaders have to apologise or face the legal soup.
Gambhir’s legal notice reads that the notices have been sent on the basis the statements given by AAP leaders in the press conference and posts shared on social media websites. The AAP leaders in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously alleged that these pamphlets have been distributed by our client/ or at his behest. The notice added that false allegations have been levelled in view to the upcoming elections in the national capital on Sunday.
On the developing controversy, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that pamphlet’s carrying derogatory were distributed against AAP candidate Atishi and BJP is saying they will file defamation, Aam Aadmi Party will send a defamation notice to Gautam Gambhir.
On day ago, Atishi, in a presser, had alleged that BJP’s Gautam Gambhir distributed lakhs of pamphlets carry objectionable remarks about her, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
During the presser, Atishi read the pamphlet and broke down twice as she was pained on this incident. While Gautam Gambhir was stunned with such allegations and said he will quit the politics if charges will be proved.