Gautam Gambhir voter ID case: Delhi court directs AAP leader Atishi to record her pre- summoning evidence against Gautam Gambhir on May 31

A Delhi court on Monday has directed West Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena to record her statement in the voter ID case against Gautam Gambhir. As per reports, Tees Hazari Court has fixed May 31 for Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi to record her pre-summoning evidence in the case. The next hearing will be held on May 31, 2019. Atishi had claimed that BJP leader Gautam Gambhir is a registered voter in both Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar areas of Delhi.

On May 1, Aitishi’s counsel had said that they had a screenshot of the national voter list where registration of both the areas has been found.

During the last hearing, the court had reserved its order on the voter ID case. Meanwhile, the court has directed the AAP leader to file more documents to prove her case in the court against Gautam Gambhir.

