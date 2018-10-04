Earlier, during its ruling, the Delhi court had set aside the transit remand order issued against Gautam Navlakha. Gautam Navlakha is one of the five social activists who was put under house arrest by the Supreme Court for allegedly inciting the people with their speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad event, just a few hours before the Bhima-Koregaon violence broke out.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, is likely to hear the petition challenging the release of journalist-activist Gautam Navlakha. The petition has been filed by the Maharashtra Government to challenge the Delhi Court’s order. Earlier, during its ruling, the Delhi court had set aside the transit remand order issued against Gautam Navlakha. Gautam Navlakha is one of the five social activists who was put under house arrest by the Supreme Court for allegedly inciting the people with their speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad event, just a few hours before the Bhima-Koregaon violence broke out. In the petition filed, the Maharashtra Government has questioned the habeas corpus petition filed with the Delhi High court by Gautam Navlakha.

Previously, on Monday, the Delhi High Court had freed Gautam Navlkha from the house arrest orders. The orders came on the petition which Gautam had filed with the court before the matter was taken to Supreme Court.

Passing the judgment, the Delhi High court said that the detention of 65-year-olf Gautam Navlkha has exceeded 24 hours which was ‘untenable’. During the ruling, the Delhi High court added that their ruling does not prevent the Maharashtra government from proceeding further in the matter.

The Pune Police, in a joint operation, arrested five social rights activists over their alleged links with Maoists. The FIR filed in the case stated that the speeches delivered at Elgar Parishad triggered Bhima-Koregaon violence. Even though Gautam Navlkha was freed from house arrest on Monday, other activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj — are still under house arrest.

