GBPIHED Recruitment 2019: G. B Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development invited applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow, Field Assistant and Project Fellow. All the candidates can apply now for the walk-in interview which will take place on Juli 1, 2019.

Important Dates:

July 1, 2019 (Walk-in Interview)

Vacancy details for JRF, Field Assistant and Project Fellow Posts:

Field Assistant – 1 Post

Junior Research Fellow – 1 Post

Project Fellow – 1 Post

Educational Qualifications required for the Posts of JRF, Field Assistant, and Project Fellow:

Field Assistant – Second class bachelor degree, Desirable – Experience of working in a laboratory, Knowledge on handling instruments, knowledge in computers and typing skills in Hindi.

Junior Research Fellow – First class master degree in chemistry or related subjects – Desirable – Knowledge on air pollution and related instrumentation.

Project Fellow – First class master degree in Physics/ Chemistry/ Environmental science, An year research experience for a senior research fellow, Desirable – Interest in working in Aerosols and climate change experience of working in Aerosols.

Note: The eligible candidates can apply for walk-in Interview on July 1, 2019

