The GDP for Q2 2019 is 4.5 percent, it has been dropped 0.5 percent from Q1. The left-wing party has now lashed out on the ruling party and slammed for a continuous downfall in the GDP.

The finance ministry on Saturday announced that Quarter 2 (July-September) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has slipped to 4.5% which means every Indian has become poorer by Rs 5,000 per person. The previous low of 4.3% was seen during January-March 2012-13. The government ‘s statement came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman her self admitted that our economy is facing a slowdown but there’s no danger of a recession taking hold. The finance minister also assured that the government will make policy changes in case of need.

The Q2 GDP data is out now, the GDP has declined again and recorded 4.5%. In quarter one, it was recorded 5% which was a heavy downfall itself. It was expected that this quarter would bring better records, unfortunately, the GDP is going down. According to the data of 2018 Q2, GDP growth was 7.1 percent, now the statistics turn even more shocking.

Here are major highlights from Q2 GDP:

1. The GDP for Q2 2019 is 4.5 percent, it has been dropped 0.5 percent from Q1.

2. GDP faced the biggest downfall in the private final consumption expenditure in the private and government sectors. In the private sectors, it was recorded Rs27.28 lakh in quarter two 2018-19 but in quarter 2 2019-20 it took hype and reached Rs 29.42 lakh. Similarly, it took hype in the government sector as well, it was estimated Rs 6.92 lakh in Q2 2019-2020 whereas in 2018-19 it was 5.82 lakh.

3. GDP at eight core sectors declined to 0.6 percent. In October 2019 it was marked 5.8 percent and now it has been calculated to be 5.2 percent.

The coal industry which was known as the strongest core sector of Indian had faced 17 percent of the decline in the last few years.

4. Financial, professional services, and Real estate have grown up on the rate of 5.8 percent but it was 7 percent in quarter 2 of 2018-19.

5. According to the current data, the economists say that the Indian has become poorer by Rs 5,000 per person.

Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India up to the month of October 2019 for the Financial Year 2019-20. Details here: https://t.co/d8H54WCd6r — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 29, 2019

The left-wing party has now lashed out on the ruling party and slammed for a continuous downfall in the GDP. This was the sixth continuous quarter where GDP has fallen. According to 2018 in quarter 1 the GDP was growing by 8 percent, in Quater 2 it dropped to 7percent, in Quater 3 it has been recorded 6percent, in quarter 4 the GDP of the country was 5.8 percent. In the year 2019 quarter 1, the GDP has been dropped again and noted 5 percent and now in quarter 2, the GDP growth rate is only 4 percent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App