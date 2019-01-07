GDP growth estimated at 7.25% during 2018-19: A statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 139.52 lakh crore against the 'Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18' of Rs 130.11 lakh crore.

GDP growth estimated at 7.25% during 2018-19: The growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, the ANI reported.

A statement released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 139.52 lakh crore against the ‘Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18’ of Rs 130.11 lakh crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More