Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Geeta Phogat on Monday announced her pregnancy with a heartfelt Twitter post. The wrestler also posted a picture while flaunting her baby bump with a caption that read, one could never understand life until it grows inside you. Meanwhile, people on social media have been pouring in wishes and congratulating Geeta for the new chapter of her life.

In November 2016, Geeta tied the knot with fellow Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar. It has been some time that Geeta was maintaining a distance from the wrestling world, and now her fans know the reason as well.

Geeta Phogat also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. Soon after she announced that she was expecting, her co-contestant in KKK8 also extended their good wishes to Geeta. Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and Lopamudra Raut were among the first few celebrities to congratulate Geeta.

“A mother’s joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you 🤰❤️#pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising pic.twitter.com/qh8E33i0PJ — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 2, 2019

Apart from clinching the gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, Geeta was the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. Phogat won the bronze medal in 2012 World Wrestling Championship, which was held in Canada. The wrestler brought glory to India after winning a bronze in 2012 Asian Wrestling Championships and 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Dangal, one of the highest grosser of 2016, was based on Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita Phogat. In the film, her role was played by Fatima Sana Sheikh while her younger self was portrayed by Zaira Wasim.

