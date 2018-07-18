The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the right of a woman to pray is a constitutional right and is nowhere dependent on the laws. The following ruling came in after a petition challenging the traditional ban on entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 in Sabarimala was filed.

While hearing a bunch of petitions over the entry of women in Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, the Supreme Court said that the right of a woman to pray is a constitutional right and is nowhere dependent on the laws. The following ruling came in after a petition challenging the traditional ban on entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 in Sabarimala was filed. Reading out the ruling, Justice DY Chandrachud said that every woman is also a creation of God and hence should not be discriminated at any level. Chandrachud is one of five Justices who are part of the five-judge constitutional bench. During the hearing of the matter, the state government changed its stand for the fourth time and said that it was in favour of allowing the women to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Scrapping the ancient traditional ban, CJI Dipak Misra said that the barring women from entering the Sabarimala Temple were against the Constitutional mandate. Dipak Misra further said that there is no concept of ‘private mandir’. He added that once it is opened anyone can enter it.

On the second day of the hearing, CJI Dipak Misra said that what applies to men, applies to women also. he added that where a man can enter, women can go.

The following development comes to light after the state authorities had banned the entry of menstruating women inside the temple. The authorities at the temple had claimed that the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa will walk out of the temple if a menstruating woman enters the temple.

As per reports, earlier the tem0ple authorities used to check women’s identity proof to cross-check their age.

