Air force will fly pasts, the Navy will be out in the sea and display their strength by lighting ships on sea shores, General Rawat said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, accompanied by the chiefs of Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce, in a press conference today said the military will conduct fly-pasts, shower petals on hospitals from air and light up ships as thanksgiving to COVID-19 warriors from the armed forces.

“On May 3, there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces. The Air Force will be conducting fly pasts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari across the length and breadth of the country, ” said Bipin Raw at.

It was the first that General Rawat did a press conference after taking charge as the Chief of Defence Staff, a post created by the government to integrate 3 wings of the armed forces.

At a time when the nation is fighting COVID-19, the defence services “must operate beyond the mandate to support the people and government in whatever way we can,” General Rawat had said last week.

The coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 35,000 mark with toll over 1,152.

