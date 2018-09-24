On being questioned about Imran Khan's recent peace proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, General Rawat said attempts are being made to create hurdles in the peace process by promoting anti-India activities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when near-simultaneously the Pakistan leadership is sending messages for peace and talks. The Army chief said the Pakistan Army may not be interested in the outreach.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may be extending an olive branch to India to improve ties between the two countries but it is the Pakistan Army which plays spoilsport.

On being questioned about Imran Khan’s recent peace proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, General Rawat said attempts are being made to create hurdles in the peace process by promoting anti-India activities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when near-simultaneously the Pakistan leadership is sending messages for peace and talks. The Army chief said the Pakistan Army may not be interested in the outreach.

In a clear message to Imran Khan, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and terrorist organisations, General Rawat said the Indian Army will launch surprise attacks, just like the surgical strike whenever it feels it’s necessary to act against the enemy and the Army has prepared a blueprint in this regard and is updating it time to time. Issuing a stern warning to General Bajwa, the Indian Army chief said Bajwa should realise that they (Pakistan Army) are not going to succeed against India by promoting cross-border terrorism.

ALSO READ: Army chief says Rafale controversy can delay deployment, affect armed forces’ adversely

Speaking on the Pakistan Army’s nuclear-trigger bullying, General Rawat said the Indian Army is used to such threats and is well prepared to respond to any misadventure by the neighbour. He advised Pakistani armed forces to take necessary steps to protect their nuclear weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists. General Rawat warned Pakistan that the country will sink if it harbours terrorists and uses them as a tool against India. India is on the rise and the country will continue on its path of economic development, no matter what Pakistan wants to do, General Rawat said.

He said the Indian Army is a disciplined force while the Pakistan Army is doing barbaric acts against Indian soldiers, which is unacceptable and violates international conventions. The Army can pay Pakistan in its own coin but the final decision must rest with the government, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More