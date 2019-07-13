Marking the 20th year of the Kargil conflict, General Bipin Rawat said the Indian army is enough compatible to fight against the terrorists with utmost technology and strong determination. He, however, warned Pakistan if it attacks the Indian territory, said that any misadventure will be repelled with a punitive response.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday warned Pakistan to be ready for a punitive response if any misadventure will have happened. Addressing a seminar to mark the 20 years of Kargil conflict, the army chief said that the Indian army is enough strong to defend the territory. While blaming Pakistan, Bipin said that Pakistan army time and again resorts to misadventure either through flawed proxy wars and state-sponsored terror or intrusions.

Bipin Rawat said that the Indian army is going through a transformation in several fields including Space, Cyber and Special Forces divisions. While celebrating the victory of Kargil conflict, the army chief said that despite several odds including operations conducted on arduous terrain and diplomatic necessities, Indian army achieved in resounding victory in the war. In Kargil conflict, Indian army captured the peak of Tiger Hill where the Pakistan intruders had sneaked in. The bravery of the army helped to recapture the peak despite heavy odds of intelligence failed.

He also said that cross border strikes after Uri attack in 2016 and Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack has also demonstrated India’s political will to respond against the terror.

The army chief has said the future wars will be more violent and unpredictable as technology has become a key driver of future wars. Cyber and space domain is being increasingly using the used in the weapon machinery which boosts the war requirement substances.

On the eastern front, Rawat said Chinese troops came and patrol their perceived line of actual control which forces try & prevent them. He, however, said that the situation is normal at the Ladakh’s Demchok.

