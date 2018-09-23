Speaking on the India-Pakistan peace talks, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday told reporters at the SCO Summit that Pakistan is trying to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its nefarious design to spread terrorism in the Valley. Pakistan is inimical to the return of peace in the Kashmir Valley and wants to bleed India with a thousand cuts, General Rawat said.

Speaking on the India-Pakistan peace talks, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday told reporters at the SCO Summit that Pakistan is trying to radicalise the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its nefarious design to spread terrorism in the Valley. Pakistan is inimical to the return of peace in the Kashmir Valley and wants to bleed India with a thousand cuts, General Rawat said.

In response to Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement that stern action is needed to avenge the brutal killing of Indian soldiers, Pakistan Army on Saturday said that they are ready for war but would prefer the path of peace. Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor, in an interview, said that Pakistan has been fighting and opposing terrorism and they know the price for peace.

General Rawat said when Imran Khan came to power in Pakistan, he tried to send some messages of peace, but whether the entire establishment in Pakistan wants this peace is what India needs to understand.

“There seems to be some kind of variation in what is being uttered, what is being spoken about, and what we’re seeing in action on the ground. I think there is disharmony between the two,” Rawat said.

Expressing his discontent over Indian announcement of calling off the talks between the Foreign Ministers of the two nations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday dubbed India’s behaviour as arrogant and negative. In a veiled attack at the Indian government, he said that all his life he has come across men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistan PM wrote that he is disappointed by India’s response to his call for the resumption of the peace dialogue.

General Rawat on Saturday called for iron-fist action against Pakistan for failing to stop menace at the India-Pakistan borders. He said that Pakistan deserves stern retaliation for the barbarism its army is carrying out. Shunning the impact of ongoing Rafale deal fiasco, the Army chief asserted that due to the modernisation of weapons, there is a constant need of upgradation of the armoury and hence, India will continue to purchase arms

Speaking on the future combat capabilities of the Indian Army, the Army chief said future wars will necessitate imbibing technology of all kinds and we have to reorganise ourselves to ensure that technology, weaponry and the man behind the weapon are integrated. However, it is more important to imbibe technology and for doing so Indian Army needs to carry out some changes in the organisation and ensure that your men understand the need for technology, only then can you move forward, he said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More