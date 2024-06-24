General Category Student's Viral Tweet Sparks Debate Over Reservation System

India’s reservation system has been a subject of heated discussions for a very long time. There have been varied opinions on its fairness and how important it is in the Indian society. Recently, the issue once again surfaced when a general category student from the Indian Institutes of Management Ranchi (IIMR), Rashi Pandey shared her personal frustrations with the reservation system on social media.

Pandey expressed her dissatisfaction with how the reservations work in the country, in her tweet that was quick to spread across social media,. She revealed that despite scoring 97%, she was unable to secure admission, while a classmate from a well-off family, who scored 60%, was accepted.

“I am general category student. My ancestors have passed me down 0.00 acres land. I live in a rented house. I couldn’t get admission despite scoring 97% but my classmate who scored 60% and comes from well off family gets admission. And you ask me why I have a problem with reservation?” ” Ms. Pandey tweeted.

The tweet resonated with many and had quickly gained traction, sparking a widespread debate amongst the users. They were sharply divided in their responses since one section of the users empathized with Pandey and shared similar experiences, others criticized her perspective as reflective of a “privileged mindset.”

One user commented, “The day on which general category people starts abolishing caste system is the day when sc/st and obc people will start abolishing reservation,” Another suggested, “Govt benefits and Reservations should be based on Net worth and Income of Family. There should be not anything based on caste and religion.”

A third user seconded Pandey’s opinion, stating, “That’s so disappointing. At every stage of life, whether it is admission, for applying job or it’s for promotion in job, we face this problem. Several users also stated that reservation should be based on the financial status of the family, not based on their caste.

The discussion extended to broader societal issues, with some users emphasizing the importance of caste-based reservations. “Caste-based reservation is there to ensure that historically underrepresented communities have a voice and representation in educational institutions and government jobs. Reservation was not intended to address financial inequality in society,” explained one user.

Another user offered a different perspective, urging Pandey to reconsider her stance saying, “”It’ll be hard for you to understand today Rashi but as life goes by you’ll start appreciating your tiny privileges and you’ll also understand no amount of money college or education can compensate for what your classmate and his family faces on daily basis.”

The conversation also touched upon gender-based reservations, with one user drawing a parallel. They mocked, “Didi (Sister).. Reservation exists for the same reason why girls are getting through low cut offs(soft Reservation)than male candidates.”

Pandey’s tweet has accumulated over 775,000 views since the time that it was posted with several varied opinions pouring in from people belonging to all walks of life.

