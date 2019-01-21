Shivraj Singh Chouhan says will 27 Lok Sabha seats: With just a few days left for General elections 2019, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, January 21, assured that the BJP will secure at least 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. His remarks come after the Congress won state assembly elections in December last year.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says will 27 Lok Sabha seats: After losing state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which witnessed a see-saw battle between Congress and BJP, former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, January 21, assured that the saffron party will win at least 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. His statement comes at a time when Opposition parties are gearing up to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the upcoming General elections 2019.

Speaking at Yuva Vijay Sankalp Maharally in New Delhi, the BJP stalwart said that Rahul Gandhi-led party might have formed government in the state, but there are chances that it might devour soon due to lack of majority. He reaffirmed people at the rally, asserting that BJP will garner at least 27 seats, as it did in 2014, when Modi magic resulted in a landslide victory for the party. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav said the event was attended by more than 20,000 BJP supporters/partisans.

Chouhan also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally which was held in Kolkata, thattnessed the participation of as many as 20 key political leaders from respective parties, including former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H. D. Deve Gowda.

He said that there was no supreme leader among the parties that are gearing up for a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), while Trinamool Congress chief said the prime ministerial face will be decided after 2019 elections, she further stressed that the need of the hour is unity of the Opposition to save the democracy of the nation.

