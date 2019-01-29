Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away on Tuesday at the age 88 years. For the past few years, he had been unwell and bedridden. Fernandes was a senior BJP leader and the founder of Samata Party. He was a close aide to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and served as the Defence Minister between 1998 and 2004 in the earlier NDA governments. Apart from the Defence Ministry Gorge Fernandes headed communications, industry and railways departments under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
On his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to share his condolences. In his Tweet, PM Modi said that George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership. PM Modi remembered the senior leader as frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted. He added that Fernandes made a valuable contribution to the nation. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.
Here’s how people are sharing their condolences on the demise of George Fernandes:
Live Updates
Suresh Prabhu recalls creator of Konkan railways
Union Minister Suresh Prabhu recalls George Fernandes saying he was the creator of the Konkan railways.
He was the creator of #Konkan #Railways as Railway minister - when all others in #Finance and other Ministries opposed it, he single handedly did it, picked up Mr. Sridharan, created separate corporation to execute it, raised bonds by public meetings #GeorgeFernandes— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 29, 2019
Madhur Bhandarkar extends condolence
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in a tweet, said that Gorge Fernandes will be remembered for his firebrand politics.
Sad to hear about the demise of the great stalwart leader #GeorgeFernandes. He will always be remembered for his firebrand politics and his continuous fight for labour reforms. RIP sir 🙏— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 29, 2019
Abhishek Manu Singhvi shares condolences
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi shared his condolences on Twitter on the demise of veteran leader Gorge Fernandes.
"One should learn from the past, but one should not live in the past. My concern is to look to the future, learn from the past, and deal with the present."— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 29, 2019
- #GeorgeFernandes
The national has lost a veteran political fighter. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/i0frvozoYV