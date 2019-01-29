George Fernandes death condolences LIVE updates: Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday. He was a close aide to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and server as the head of Defence Ministery between 1998 and 2004. The reports say that he was unwell and bedridden and today took his last breath. Fernandes was a senior Janata Dal leader and was also the founder of Samata Party.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away on Tuesday at the age 88 years. For the past few years, he had been unwell and bedridden. Fernandes was a senior BJP leader and the founder of Samata Party. He was a close aide to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and served as the Defence Minister between 1998 and 2004 in the earlier NDA governments. Apart from the Defence Ministry Gorge Fernandes headed communications, industry and railways departments under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

On his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to share his condolences. In his Tweet, PM Modi said that George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership. PM Modi remembered the senior leader as frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted. He added that Fernandes made a valuable contribution to the nation. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.

Here’s how people are sharing their condolences on the demise of George Fernandes:

