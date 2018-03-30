CM Adityanath was shown black flags by Samajwadi party workers while he was on his way to inaugurate the road. Soon after the reports of Adityanath inaugurating the elevated project surfaced, several Samajwadi Party supporters came out and thanked the former CM Akhilesh Yadav for the elevated road project and working for people of the state. The construction of elevated road project was completed in 2017 and was constructed 90% under Akhilesh Yadav's rule. Apart from the 10-km long road, CM Yogi Adityanath will also be inaugurating other projects worth Rs 341.48 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be inaugurating the longest elevated road in the country on Friday from Ghaziabad. The 10.50-km long elevated road that will be connecting UP Gate at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to Rajnagar Extension was built under Hindon Elevated Road project at a whopping cost of Rs 1147 crore. The project will be live in just a few hours from now is said to provide a massive relief to the commuters travelling to Meerut. It was also reported that CM Adityanath was shown black flags by Samajwadi party workers while he was on his way to inaugurate the road. Soon after the reports of Adityanath inaugurating the elevated project surfaced, several Samajwadi Party supporters came out and thanked the former CM Akhilesh Yadav for the elevated road project and working for people.

The construction of elevated road project was completed in 2017. The following road project was an initiative of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. As expected, the inauguration of the elevated road by a BJP leader has already initiated a war of words between the party workers. Taking to her Twitter handle, SP’s Pankhuri Patak said, “After Noida , Ghaziabad gets its own elevated road, all thanks to Akhilesh Yadav and his vision of making our cities at par with global cities.” She further took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath by saying, ‘ram ram japna praya kaam apna’.

Apart from the 10-km long road, CM Yogi Adityanath will also be inaugurating other projects worth Rs 341.48 crore. The following projects belong different departments like Public Work Departments (PWD), Power Corporation and many others. The longest elevated road of the country was in the headlines a few days back after a Samajwadi Party member belonging to Ghaziabad unit inaugurated the road. Later, an FIR was registered against SP’s Legislative Council Member Rakesh Yadav and his associates. The SP workers alleged that since the project was almost 90% completed under Samajwadi Party’s rule, Akhilesh Yadav should be the person inaugurating the road.

