A 7-year old girl who was reported missing on Saturday was found dead on the roof of a mosque in Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday. Her cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, however, the prima facie investigation, as per a senior police officer, revealed that the murder took place by strangulation. Police have started its investigation into the matter after registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Speaking on the matter, SSP Ghaziabad said the body was recovered from the roof of a mosque in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad.

A similar incident was reported from Hyderabad in late September of this year where a seven-year-old girl who was reported missing on September 26 was found dead in Pimpri on September 28. The police had registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) after recovering her body on Hindustan Antibiotics’ property.

According to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum number of crimes against children in 2016 – 16,079. Compared to 2015, the number of kidnapping and abduction cases involving children went up by 63.31% in Uttar Pradesh in 2016.

