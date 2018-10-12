The rape took place on September 25 when the accused had invited the girl for a birthday party. After the girl reached the party, one of the accused served her a sedated drink after which she fell unconscious. Reports suggest that the accused even recorded the whole incident and later shared it on various social media platforms.

Even with government tightening the measures against rapists, the rate of crime against women just doesn’t seem to be coming down anytime soon. Recently, a minor girl was gangraped by five men at a hotel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the rape took place on September 25 when the accused had invited the girl for a birthday party. After the girl reached the party, one of the accused served her a sedated drink after which she fell unconscious. Reports suggest that the accused even recorded the whole incident and later shared it on various social media platforms.

After recording the rape incident, the five accused threatened the girl of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl later approached her parents and narrated them the whole incident. Hearing their daughter’s ordeal, the parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the five accused who had invited their daughter for a birthday party.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer SP, Shlok Kumar said that the girl had gone to attend her friend’s birthday party where the accused served her sedatives in drinks. The accused were identified as Shahrukh, Chand, Shadab, Rahees, and Shaheed.

As per reports, after the victim became unconscious, the men took her to a hotel in Bazariya market railway road where they gangraped her. Taking cognizance of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 375 of the rape and POCSO Act. Out of five, one accused has been arrested while four are said to be absconding.

