A Class 2 girl who had reportedly gone missing from Ghaziabad on Saturday noon was found dead in Muradnagar region of Ghaziabad on Monday. The matter was highlighted after the police were reportedly informed about the shocking incident. Later, the investigating police sent her body for the autopsy report, The medical reports of the six-year-old stated that she was raped before being strangulated to death. Previously, the parents of the victim had filed a complaint with the police after their daughter went missing at around 12:45 pm on October 6.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer, Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), told Hindustan Times that the autopsy report of the minor girl has confirmed that she was raped a multiple times and later the accused strangulated her to death.

The father of the minor girl said that his daughter along with his son had gone to a nearby market to buy fruit juice. He added that while his son returned, his daughter did not. Confused parents then went to the CCTV room and checked all the footages. While examining that saw their daughter going away from the house but the camera failed to capture any further picture.

After their daughter did not return home, the parents went out to search their daughter. The locals also pitched in to help the grieving family. After hours of searches, locals found the girl’s body lying on the roof of a mosque.

As per reports, while people were offering namaz at the mosque, some heard monkeys shouting. later, they went to the roof and spotted the dead body of the girl.

The father of the girl filed a complaint against his neighbour after suspecting his involvement. When the police went to their house to question them, all of them were reported to be absconding.

