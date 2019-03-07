Ghaziabad road rage: In a shocking video footage released by the ANI, cab driver is seen clinging on to the car bonnet and desperately trying to stop the vehicle. The incident took in Kanawani area around 11 am on Wednesday, reports said.

Ghaziabad road rage: The Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested a youth after he reportedly dragged a cab driver on his car’s bonnet for around one and a half kilometres in the busy Indirapuram area. In a shocking video footage released by the ANI, cab driver is seen clinging on to the car bonnet and desperately trying to stop the vehicle. The incident took in Kanawani area around 11 am on Wednesday, reports said.

Victim Veerbhan Singh, who has been identified as a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida, said the white i20 car hit his Tata Zest from behind near Kanawani bridge on Wednesday. Forty-two-year-old Singh also said that a verbal battle ensued after the accident and accused Rohan Mittal, a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, tried to flee the spot. An angry Singh then came in front of the car and tried to stop Mittal but the latter pressed the accelerator. As a result Singh I fell on the car’s bonnet.

#WATCH In a shocking case of road rage seen in Ghaziabad, driver of a car drove for almost 2 kilometers with a man clinging on to the car bonnet. The driver was later arrested by Police (6.3.19) (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/hocrDi7qgg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2019

The Indirapuram police have booked the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

More details awaited.

