In Missal Gadi area of Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, an under construction building has been collapsed. Earlier reports say that at least 5 people have been dead. The district police, fire department and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

At least 5 people died and several injured after an under-construction five-storey building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The building was located in the Akash Nagar area of Masuri police station limits. The district police, fire department and National Disaster Relief Force teams have been rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway. According to earlier reports, at least 4 people have been injured. In another incident like this took place yesterday in Kandanchavadi area of Chennai, over 30 people were injured and 1 was reportedly killed after an under-construction building collapsed.

According to ANI, NDRF team has rescued a person from the site of a five-storey building collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Missal Gadi. Reports added that one body has also been recovered by the NDRF team. However, few people are still feared trapped within the debris.

The shocking incident reported days after two adjacent buildings were collapsed in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh, killing 9 people. After an initial investigation into the matter, local police arrested the landowner of the building. The Ghaziabad building collapse is the third such incident in the same week.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed District Magistrate and SSP Ghaziabad to visit the site of the building collapse in Ghaziabad. He further asked the district officials to take immediate action for rescue operations along with NDRF and lodge an FIR and take action against those guilty.

Speaking on the matter, Ghaziabad DM Ritu Maheshwari informed the media persons that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. She added that 7 people have been rescued and sent to hospital so far.

#UPDATE: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rescued a person from the site of a five-storey building collapse in Ghaziabad's Missal Gadi. One body has also been recovered by the team. pic.twitter.com/wJMUmsY8O4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2018

