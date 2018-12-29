While speaking to media, Nishad Party leaders Chhatrapati Nishad said that his community has been demanding reservation for Nishads from past four years and neither PM Modi nor CM Yogi have fulfilled their demands. He also said that the Nishad community members will start a march from Allahabad and will march in the entire state to show their anger.

Just a couple of hours after constable Suresh Vats was killed in a stone-pelting incident by members of Nishad community in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, the Nishad Party on Saturday organised protests in the state’s eastern district. The party leaders expressed dissent over PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath’s refusal to address their demands of reservation for their community.

While speaking to media, Nishad Party leaders Chhatrapati Nishad said that his community has been demanding reservation for Nishads from past four years and neither PM Modi nor CM Yogi have fulfilled their demands. He also said that the Nishad community members will start a march from Allahabad and will march in the entire state to show their anger.

Chatrapati Nishad, Nishad Party: We're demanding reservation for Nishads&spreading the message of reservation among our people. Starting from Allahabad, we'll march in the entire state. 4 years have passed, but neither PM nor CM have fulfilled the demands of Nishads”. #Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/imRV6sNG8D — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

Earlier in the day, one police constable was killed and at least two civilians were left injured after a protesting mob pelted stones near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area. The incident happened a couple of hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a rally in Ghazipur district.

#WATCH One constable dead & two locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area, earlier today. #Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/FnviOzuRIU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

The deceased policeman was part of the security at the PM’s event and was returning home when he was pelted with stones by people from Nishad community, as per reports.

According to Mahipal Pathak, CO, Sadar, Constable Suresh Vats was returning after completing his duty at the PM Modi’s event today. Some people from Nishad Party were protesting near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where stone pelting incident took place during which he was hit, added Pathak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the unfortunate death of the constable and announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of deceased.

