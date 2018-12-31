Ghazipur mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 27 persons in connection with the killing of head constable in Ghazipur district. On December 27, Head constable Suresh Vats was killed in Ghazipur when protestors demanding reservation hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ghazipur mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 27 persons in connection with the killing of head constable in Ghazipur district. On December 27, Head constable Suresh Vats was killed in Ghazipur when protestors demanding reservation hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also registered an FIR against 32 people in connection with the case. At least 70-80 unidentified people have also been included in the FIR. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been under severe criticism over the breakdown of law and order in the state as Suresh Vats is the second policeman killed in mob violence this month.

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma Monday termed as very unfortunate the death of head constable of Suresh Vats in a stone pelting incident in Ghazipur district. He said such incidents should not be linked with law and order in the state. His statement comes amidst questions on deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister & Uttar Pradesh MP on #Ghazipur head constable killed in stone pelting: It is unfortunate, but this should not be linked with law & order situation in the state. It was a reactionary incident. CM took immediate action after taking cognizance of it. pic.twitter.com/2jTXHYh62A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2018

Mortal remains of Head Constable Suresh Vats, who was killed in stone pelting incident in #Ghazipur on 29 Dec, brought to Prayagraj for last rites. pic.twitter.com/FDzOuV72t3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2018

It was a reactionary incident, the parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh said, adding that chief minister took immediate action after taking cognizance of it. Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the kin of deceased policemen.

