Ghazipur Cop Killing: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targetted the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and called the incident a failure of administration. According to the police reports, the UP police has so far arrested 19 accused and 92 people have been booked in the case.

In the Ghazipur police constable death case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and called the incident a failure of administration. Targetting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said that the incident is exactly what Chief Minister keeps on saying ‘thok do’ (shoot them).

SP chief said, “The truth is that whichever officer finds out he is going to be transferred, he carries out an encounter and ensures a continuation of postings.” A day after, UP police constable Suresh Pratap Singh Vats was killed in stone pelting, the state police arrested 19 accused, while 92 people were booked.

Director General of Police UP OP Singh said told the media that the death of Head Constable Suresh Pratap Singh Vats in Ghazipur in stone pelting is extremely tragic. The investigation is underway and so far 19 accused in 3 cases have been arrested, which included 11 in the case of murder, strict action will be taken against those involved in violence under stringent sections of law (sic).

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet, said, “In Adityanath’s jungle raj, neither the public is safe, nor the police. Democracy in BJP is mobocracy.”

