Ghazipur mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against 32 persons in connection with the death of a constable in Ghazipur on Saturday. Police have arrested 13 people and detained 10 others for interrogation. 60 unnamed people are also mentioned in the FIR, said a police inspector. The police constable, identified as Suresh Vats, was killed by a stone-pelting mob when he was returning from his duty at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the area. The incident took place at the Atwa turning Nonhara police station when protestors belonging to Nishad party suddenly turned violent at around 5:30 pm.

They had blocked the road demanding reservation for Mallah community (fishermen). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police officials to take stern action against the persons involved in the violence. He has also announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the kin of deceased policeman.

He is the second policeman killed in mob violence this month. On December 3, a Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob that went on a rampage after carcasses of cows were found in Bulandshahr district. Yogi Adityanath has come under severe criticism for the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, Nishad Party workers have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not fulfilling their reservation demands.

