The heat intensifies as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election began on Tuesday. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was seen cast his vote and appealing to people of Hyderabad to vote today to strengthen democracy. The counting of votes for the polls would be held on December 4. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Elections are conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Municipal poll is seeing a triangular contest between ruling TRS, AIMIM and BJP. The high-decibel political campaign in Hyderabad has ended but both the BJP and TRS have targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for divisive politics, saying it’s the B-team of other parties. Several high-profile BJP leaders are campaigning for the candidates in the GHMC elections, including J.P. Nadda, Smriti Irani, Amit Shah, Tejasvi Surya and others.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s that “generation may end but the city will continue to be called as Hyderabad.”Adityanath had on Saturday during a mega roadshow in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad ahead of the local body election said that the city will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections have turned into a direct fight between MIM of Owaisi and BJP. Thanks to d collective efforts of @BJP4Telangana leaders TRS is receding as election date is nearing. Best wishes for BJP candidates. Dubbaka should repeat in GHMC — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 27, 2020

Please go out & vote. Vote for a peaceful Hyderabad, for Hyderabad’s distinct culture & identity & to strengthen India’s democracy #GHMCElections2020 #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/K9v0XbUuxA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 1, 2020

National BJP president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday slamming the opposition parties for terming the upcoming election a “street elections”.