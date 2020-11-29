Hitting out on Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath remark during poll rally on changing Hyderabad's name to Bhagyanagar, Owaisi said that CM' generation will end, Hyderabad name will remain Hyderabad'.

The local body election in Hyderabad is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP. The BJP is undertaking hectic poll campaigns in the city and has roped in several high profile leaders. Apart from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani as well as party president J P Nadda have campaigned for the BJP in Hyderabad.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s that “generation may end but the city will continue to be called as Hyderabad.”Adityanath had on Saturday during a mega roadshow in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad ahead of the local body election said that the city will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana.

The top brass politicians will campaign for the GHMC elections which is scheduled to be held on December 1. The counting of votes will take place on December 4. National BJP president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday slamming the opposition parties for terming the upcoming election a “street elections”.

Hitting out on Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath remark during poll rally on changing Hyderabad’s name to Bhagyanagar, Owaisi said that CM’ generation will end, Hyderabad name will remain Hyderabad’.