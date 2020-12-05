In the heated Greater Hyderabad Municipal poll and prestige triangular battle between ruling TRS, AIMIM and BJP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The southern state saw the biggest surge of BJP by winning 48 seats.

GHMC POLLS UPDATE: In the heated Greater Hyderabad Municipal poll and prestige triangular battle between ruling TRS, AIMIM and BJP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The southern state saw the biggest surge of BJP by winning 48 seats. Several BJP stalwarts hailed the party’s strong performance in the election with JP Nadda calling it “historic result” for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections.

The counting of votes for the polls was held on December 4. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress bagged 44 and 2 seats respectively. BJP leader Bhupender Yadav hailed BJP’s victory and said TRS, AIMIM lost morally in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

The high-decibel political campaign in Hyderabad ended where both the BJP and TRS have targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for divisive politics, saying it’s the B-team of other parties. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s that “generation may end but the city will continue to be called as Hyderabad.”

The mayor’s post is reserved for a woman this time in the GHMC elections. In the last election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 99 seats. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven seats won by other parties and Independents.