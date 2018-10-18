Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday sparked a controversy saying that nowadays he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes. Taking objection to Azad's statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed Azad's statement as yet another attempt by the Congress to malign Hindus.

Azad said that nowadays he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday sparked a controversy that is unlikely to go down well with his party. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that nowadays he isn’t called to campaign for the party anymore over fears that it may adversely impact Hindu votes. Addressing the alumni of Aligarh Muslim University at an event in Lucknow, he said that since his association with the Youth Congress, he has been campaigning from Andaman and Nicobar to Lakshadweep for party candidates and around 95% of them were Hindu leaders and just 5% were Muslim.

But everything changed in the last 4 years, Azad contended saying that now Hindu candidates don’t want him campaigning alluding towards the atmosphere created by the BJP since it came to power. He said that 95% number has reduced to only 20 in the last couple of years. He further stressed that Hindu candidates fear his Muslim identity will impact votes.

Taking objection to Azad’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed Azad’s statement as yet another attempt by the Congress to malign Hindus.

Patra said that the only reason behind fewer people calling Azad for campaigning is the falling stock of the Congress, adding that to cover this up Azad was inventing the Hindu-Muslim angle.

Patra didn’t stop here and went on to say that Azad’s words were abuse to the secular fabric of this country, adding that it was an attempt by the Congress to demean and demoralise Hindus.

Patra also rejected Azad’s allegation that the BJP is defaming the AMU and targeting Kashmiri students, saying if prayer meetings are held for terrorists then it will be condemned.

Azad’s comments have come on the heels of AMU being on the boil after 3 Kashmiri students were suspended for organising prayer meetings for terrorists. The students were also booked sedition for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans.

The suspension was revoked amid calls of leaving the campus en mass by other Kashmiri students.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More