The Congress party on Thursday said that it was not against NRC type surveys if they were being done as per the Assam accord. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke on the issue and said that Congress was not against the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

Amidst the NRC debate concerned over the state of Assam, the Congress party said that it was not against such surveys if they are being done as per the Assam accord. Giving his response on the current development, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking to an English news channel said that Congress was not against the National Registrar of Citizens. Azad continued and said that they were not against the NRC, however, such surveys should be implemented according to the Assam accord signed during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Further speaking on the issue, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that while mentioning that the process should be completed according to the Assam accord, no one should be harassed in the process of proving one’s identification that he or she is the citizen of India. Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that the government should also provide legal assistance to the those who require it while proving that they are a citizen of India.

Continuing speaking on the issue, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that they wouldn’t let the issue to be politicised anymore and they see this as one on the humanitarian ground and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party of communalising the issue.

Apart from the Congress party, West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee has taken the issue of NRC in Assam and has slammed the Centre for not being sensitive towards immigrants who have voted in the recent elections.

Earlier in the day, a huge drama was witnessed at Assam’s Silchar airport when 6-8 Trinamool Congress leaders were detained due to precautionary measures. TMC leaders were asked to give a commitment that they will not make any provocative statement on the issue.

