Congress says there is no possibility of an alliance with the PDP after BJP broke its alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led party in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, said that the party will talk in detail at 5pm. He further confirmed that Mufti has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor. Meanwhile, the Governor's rule in the state has extended by three months.

After a shocking turn of events, the BJP on Tuesday pulled out its three-year-old support to Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP asserted that the party could not further support the party with an alliance in the state. Following the sudden end of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader said there is no possibility of forming an alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get some relief after the end of this alliance.

He added that during the three years of PDP-BJP coalition government, several civilians and army men died in the Valley. On being asked to form an alliance with the PDP, he said that question to form alliance does not arise.

Whatever has happened is good. People of J&K will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir & have now pulled out, maximum number of civilian & army men died during these 3 years. That question does not arise (on forming alliance with PDP): GN Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/rcfVelHdnT — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

Earlier during a press Conference, senior BJP leader and party in-charge in the state, Ram Madhav said fundamental rights of citizens in the valley are under danger. Citing an example of the recent killing of ‘The Rising Kashmir‘ editor, Shujaat Bukhari, he said that the terrorism, violence and radicalisation have mounted in the Valley.

He further accused BJP of destroying the state and said that it cannot run away from its responsibilities by withdrawing out its support from the PDP. He asserted that the Congress had earlier made it clear that the Valley was on the path of destruction, the day BJP came into power.

Shiv Sena senior leader, Sanjay Raut, said that the coalition government of PDP and BJP was anti-national and unnatural. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has resigned as the state CM.

PDP’s Naeem Akhtar, said that the party will talk in detail at 5pm. He further confirmed that Mufti has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor. Omar Abdullah also met the government. Notably, the Governor’s rule in the state has extended by three months.

