Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that names of all the schemes launched under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governance after 1985 have been changed. Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for being just a name-changer rather than a game-changer.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday while hitting out at PM Narendra Modi-led government said that names of all the schemes launched under United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governance after 1985 have been changed. That’s why I say, that the government is not a ‘game changer’ but a ‘name changer’. Mentioning out a few schemes whose names have been changed under the BJP led government, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Jan Awshadi Scheme has now been changed to Prime Minister’s Jan Awshadi Scheme while National Child Programme initiated by UPA in 2008 was renamed to Beti Bachaao Programme.

Responding to BJP’s dynasty rule remark, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that in the last 29 years there has been no Prime Minister from Gandhi family or for that matter even a minister, so how one can say that they have got rid of the dynasty rule when there is no dynastic politics. Speaking on the matter of politics of appeasement, Ghulam Nabi Azad indirectly hit out at the ruling dispensation saying that these days there was another kind of appeasement which was going on. Accusing the government of appeasement politics, Ghulam Nadi Azad said that only those people are getting jobs, opportunities who are the choice of one particular party.

Names of all the schemes launched under UPA governance after 1985 have been changed. That's why I say, that the government is not a 'game changer' but a 'name changer': Gulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/AsazRvy5Vt — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, making his debut speech in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party highlighted the achievements of the government and decisions ensured for the betterment of the people. He said the party took some tough decisions so that the country becomes strong. He also mentioned that governments have come to power with the slogan “Gareebi Hatao”, but only BJP has worked for it.

Speaking on Kashmir issue, Amit Shah said that Kashmir is a crucial matter for the country. In the past 35 years, Kashmir is the safest now. Terrorists and militants are now behind the bars after we came to power. We have handled the issue very well. On surgical strikes, Amit Shah said it was a historic moment and the world started seeing India from a different view. They realised that after America and Israel, India is the only country that can protect its soldiers and army.