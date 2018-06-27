Reacting to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations that BJP had failed to provide jobs to youths, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said those who eat pizzas worth Rs 30,000 can't see a Rs 12,000 job. Further appreciating his government, the BJP leader said around 4 crore jobs have been created in the last 4 years.

Addressing public at an event organized by Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Ahmedabad, Giriraj Singh, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi, said that those who have not seen poverty and don’t know how the jobs are created should learn it at Kalawati’s house. Kalawati Bandurkar is a Yavatamal farm window and her struggle was mentioned by Rahul Gandhi is in his Parliament speech during a no-trust vote in 2008.

Further appreciating Narendra Modi government for introducing policies for the betterment of youths, he said that four crore jobs have been generated in the last 4 years and around 70% of jobs are under of Rs 12,000.

Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about skill-training after coming to power since the whole world developed on the strength of skills, he added. Explaining MUDRA scheme under which loans are provided to small industries, the BJP leader said that 10 crore jobs have been provided to youths under this scheme.

Comparing employment generation with UPA during their tenure, he said if they created 11 lakh entrepreneurs between 2010 and 2014, then we have supported 16 lakh entrepreneurs. Lastly, he said that in the last 4 years Modi government has promoted Khadi and charkha.

