Union minister Giriraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday made a blasphemous claim saying India's ever-growing population can be controlled if those with more than two children are deprived of the right to vote. He also indirectly hinted at Muslims for population explosion.

He shared a graphic on his Twitter handle on World Population Day which showed that India’s population grew by a staggering 366 per cent between 1947 and 2019 as against only 113 percent rise in the US.

Referring to the ever-growing population, Singh said the population explosion in India was disturbing the balance of the economy, social harmony, and resources. Making a communal remark, he said one of the reasons for failure to check could be ‘dhaarmik vyavadhan’, as he took an indirect jibe at Muslims. Not surprisingly though, because previously also several leaders of the Hindu right have blamed Muslims for the explosion in the country’s population.

हिंदुस्तान में जनसंख्या विस्फोट अर्थव्यवस्था सामाजिक समरसता और संसाधन का संतुलन बिगाड़ रहा है।

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर धार्मिक व्यवधान भी एक कारण है,हिंदुस्तान 47की तर्ज़ पर सांस्कृतिक विभाजन की ओर बढ़ रहा है।

सभी राजनीतिक दलों को साथ हो जनसंख्या नियंत्रण क़ानून के लिए आगे आना होगा। pic.twitter.com/Do16IH42re — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 11, 2019

Singh, who is the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries warned that India appeared to be heading like in 1947 towards another ‘saanskritik vibhajan’ (partition in the name of culture). All political parties will have to come forward for a birth control law, added Singh.

To those with more than two children, he asserted that they should be deprived of the right to vote and that such a provision must be applicable to all communities.No exemption should be made for any religious group just because it insists that its tenets disapprove of birth control measures, said Singh

Bihar RJD president Ram Chandra Purbe condemned Singh’s remark and termed it petty politics. This is not the first time that Singh has kicked of a controversy, in the past as well he has been known to rake controversies especially against Muslims.

