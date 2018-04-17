The victim said that after her parents started to thrash her and blackmail her to withdraw her rape complaint, the accused had sent an advance payment of Rs 5 lalkh to her parents. The girl also added that she was in other room when the accused had come to propose the plan. Later, when she confronted her parents, instead of supporting her, they starting convincing her to withdraw the case.

An 18-year-old hailing from national capital has filed a case against his parents for withdrawing a rape case by accepting a bribe from accused. Submitting her statement to the court, the girl said that she was raped by two men in 2017 by two men who were arrested by the police. She alleged that her parents accepted a bribe from the accused and were later forced to withdraw the rape case. As per reports, the girl said that one the accused who was out on interim bail had offered Rs 20 lakh to her parents to withdraw the case.

The girl said that accused had approached her parents and had asked to convince her to change her statement in the court. As per reports, the girl said that since they come from a very humble background, they stumbled over the pressure and agreed to take the complaint back. As per reports by TOI, the victim showed courage and decided to raise the alarm over the situation. On Tuesday, the victim approached the Delhi Police and narrated them the whole incident. The investing police official said that the girl had been kidnapped and raped by two men. The accused had later left her at an abandoned spot.

Narrating the matter to the police, the girl; said that one of the accused, Sunil Sahi, had approached her parents on April 8 and offered them Rs 20 lakh to withdraw the case. The girl further alleged that her parents did not disapprove the offer once and even demanded advance payment of Rs 5 lakh so that they could work on convincing the girl. The girl added that she was assaulted and blackmailed by her parents but she didn’t break. Later, the girl took the bag with advance money to Aman Vihar police stating and filed a complaint against her parents. Taking cognizance of the complaint the police arrested the mother. However, the father managed to flee. Special teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused, the police added.

