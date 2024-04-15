Girl Rescued From Forced Child Marriage Tops Andhra Pradesh's Intermediate Exam

G Nirmala scored an impressive 421 out of 440 in the examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board. The KGBV is a residential girls’ school managed by the Ministry of Education, catering to the educational needs of disadvantaged sections of society.

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, G Nirmala, a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, who was once rescued from forced child marriage, has secured the top spot in the 1st Year Intermediate exam of the state.

Congratulations to Ms. G. Nirmala from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kurnool, a residential girls’ school run by the Ministry of Education for the disadvantaged sections in India, for securing the top spot in the 1st Year Intermediate exam of Andhra Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/OVqEX0frQL

The Union Ministry of Education congratulated Nirmala on her outstanding achievement, stating, “Despite overcoming challenges like being rescued from child marriage, she scored an impressive 421 out of 440. Her aspiration to become an IPS officer showcases her dedication to social justice. Let’s celebrate her courage and wish her the best for her future pursuits!”

According to YSRCP legislator Y Saiprasad Reddy, Nirmala, determined to pursue her educational goals, approached him during his “Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam” programme last year seeking assistance. Moved by her situation, Reddy informed the district collector, G Srujana, who intervened and rescued Nirmala from an impending child marriage.

Following her rescue, Nirmala was admitted to KGBV in Aspari. From thereon, she demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication, overcoming numerous challenges to secure a place at the top of this year’s intermediate examination results. Her remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the power of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.