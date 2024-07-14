Girl Sold For Rs 35,000 To Poultry Farm owner In Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Police Rescued

Karnataka police on Saturday said they rescued an 11-year-old girl from Tumakuru district who was sold by a relative for Rs 35,000 to a man who runs a poultry farm in Hindupuram, Andhra Pradesh. The Tumakuru city police filed a crime report after receiving a complaint from the Tumakuru district labor officer.

The 33-year-old mother of the victim, who has four children, lives in a small house in Tumakuru.

All the children, including the victim, attended school. Last year, the mother’s younger sister and her husband took the victim unannounced and without discussion and said they would take care of her.

Even after a year, there was no communication, and the child was not sent back to her house. The couple told the mother that they had admitted the girl to a school, and upon checking the previous school, it came to know that the transfer certificate (TC) was never taken.

The panicked mother went to Hindupuram, where her sister lived. Upon reaching, she found that the girl had been sold to a man named Sriramulu.

The mother collected Sriramulu’s contact number, and when asked to leave her daughter, he demanded Rs 35,000 to release her as he had paid the same amount to the couple.

The mother did not have money and approached the district labour officer. The police have registered a case under sections 137 (2) (Kidnap) and 140 (4) (abducts any person who is subjected to danger of being grievous hurt or slavery or to the unnatural lust of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began a probe.

