“I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed.” These were the words of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while he was addressing a gathering of students at the first edition of State youth Parliament. After his speech spread across various social media platforms, expectedly, it drew the ire of masses. But there were some enraged girls who made light work of his comments and reacted in a hilarious way.

Just as Parrikar made those comments, a torrent of angry reactions started flooding the social media. There were many who criticised the Goa CM for making such a sexist remark while some questioned his democratic values. Interestingly, there were many girls who reacted to his comments with pictures and hilarious texts. There were girls who posted their pictures with the bottles of beer while some just ridiculed him.

During his address, Manohar Parrikar also expressed his views on rampant drugs and people’s obsession with pornography. Recalling his IIT-Mumbai days, he said that use of drugs is not new as he knew people who consumed ganja (marijuana) in his college while he also said that there was a section of boys during his college days who were obsessed with pornography.

But Manohar Parrikar’s turn was over and social media users took over the podium on their respective accounts. Here are our top picks: