International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday appointed Indian origin Harvard University professor Gita Gopinath as chief economist of IMF. She will replace outgoing chief economist Maury Obstfeld who is scheduled to retire in December this year.

Currently, Gopinath teaches International studies and economics at Harvard University, and her research focuses on International finance and macroeconomics.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde congratulated the economist on the appointment. “Gita Gopinath is an outstanding economist, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as the IMF’s Chief Economist,” said Ms Lagarde.

Gopinath was born and brought up in India, she later became a US citizen and is an Overseas Citizen of India. She received her PhD in Economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a BA from the University of Delhi and MA degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington.

In 2014, she was named as one of the top 25 economists under 45 by the IMF and in 2016 she received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Washington.

Not only this, back in 2011 she was chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. And recently in 2018, she was elected a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

