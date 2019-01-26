Gita Mehta is known for books Karma Cola (1979), Raj (1989), A River Sutra (1993), Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India (1997) and Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth (2006).

Gita Mehta, writer and sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, turned down the Padma Shri Award while his brother congratulated all the Odias who got the Padma award. In a press statement issued from New York, Gita said the timing of the award is questionable as the 2019 Lok Sabha Election is looming and it may cause embarrassment both to the government and her. Thanking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Gita said she is deeply honoured that the government thought her worthy of a Padma Shri. She was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of literature and education.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached out to the writer and had a 90-minute long conversation with her and her husband publisher Sonny Mehta.

Internationally acclaimed writer Gita Mehta is known for books Karma Cola (1979), Raj (1989), A River Sutra (1993), Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India (1997) and Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth (2006).

Apart from that she has also produced and/or directed 14 documentaries.

