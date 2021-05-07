Now that the government has enough air, Kejriwal says the government is working on adding 9,000 more beds to facilities like the Radha Soami Beas centre in Chhattarpur. Mr Kejriwal said today that if the central government provides the earmarked 700 tonnes of oxygen per day, his administration "would not let anyone die" from a lack of oxygen.

Delhi shows a glimmer of hope after the state receives 730 Metric tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday. Several hospitals, including the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, have decreased the number of beds available to Covid patients due to a shortage of oxygen.

After the city received 730 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested hospitals to increase the number of beds reserved for Covid patients.

“Due to a lack of oxygen, many hospitals decreased their bed capacity during this period. Otherwise, chaos will ensue if we do not raise our efforts rather than decrease them. I’ve requested that all hospitals raise their bed capacity once more, and I’m hoping for 700 MT of oxygen every day. The number of private hospitals is increasing.

The centre defended itself by claiming that the Kejriwal government is using the Supreme Court to speak out against it. “An investigation is needed when there is a structural flaw, but it is not directed at elected officials or officers. The people of this country have granted the centre two mandates, and we are really worried. We can’t be solely focused on Delhi “Tushar Mehta, the centre’s Solicitor General, said. The Delhi government was represented by lawyer Rahul Mehta.

