India reported over 4 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. With this, the cumulative count of Covid-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168. At present, India has 35,66,398 active coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday. As India battles the second wave of covid, the grim realities of acute shortages of beds, plasma, medicines, oxygen and live saving drugs have left the country in shock. Healthcare and medical infrastructure has collapsed nationwide and doctors and medical team are living on the edge in trying to provide treatment to the covid patients.

As the country battles the second wave, Covid cases continue to surge across the nation with multiple hospitals sending out an SOS regarding the shortage of Oxygen and multiple medical resources. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 154.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.23 million. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,557,299 and 579,265, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,665,148 cases.

Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16, in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo) pic.twitter.com/16N1wY47It — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,930,183), France (5,767,541), Turkey (4,955,594), Russia (4,792,354), the UK (4,441,642), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,471,616), Argentina (3,071,496), Colombia (2,934,611), Poland (2,811,951), Iran (2,591,609), Mexico (2,356,140) and Ukraine (2,146,121).