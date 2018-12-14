According to the government data, a huge chunk of the money spent on each trip comprised of the cost of maintenance of Air India One - a VIP aircraft operated by Indian Air Force - and setting up a secure hotline for the Prime Minister. The data was revealed by VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, in a response to an MLA's question in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign trips since taking charge in 2014 has cost Indian tax payer’s a whopping $920 million, said a new government data. The money spent on PM Modi’s tours includes $280 million on his travelling arrangements alone while the government shelled out approximately $640 million on promoting the PM’s flagship projects and achievements. The 68-year-old BJP leader has been a part of both fruitful as well as controversial foreign trips in his four-and-a-half years tenure.

According to the government data, a huge chunk of the money spent on each trip comprised of the cost of maintenance of Air India One – a VIP aircraft operated by Indian Air Force – and setting up a secure hotline for the Prime Minister. The data was revealed by VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, in a response to an MLA’s question in Parliament.

The expenses on promoting the Prime Minister’s flagship projects and achievements – many of them had the image of PM Modi on them – was declared by Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Among his many trips, PM Modi was lauded for visiting US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a bid to strengthen strategic ties with them. The most notable of his tour came when he visited Chinese Premier Xi Jinping after a successful parle between the two countries over the long-standing Doklam conflict.

Although PM Modi’s Japan trip was seen as a diplomatic success, many questioned his move since it came just during the time when the entire country was engrossed with the controversial demonetisation. Another infamous tour of the BJP leader came when he visited Rwanda, a prominent beef-eating country, and decided to gift 200 dairy cows to local villagers there.

