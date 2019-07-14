Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative 2019: Dr Annurag Batra, the founder of Belief foundation and organizer for the GMPI 2019, shared his views on Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela's teachings, lessons, and values that can be implemented today for a better lifestyle.

At New Delhi’s Imperial Hotel, annual Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative was organized by Belief Foundation founder Dr. Annurag Batra, Dr. Ramanbhai Patel Foundation Founder Ms.Tarina Patel and Mr. Kartikeya Sharma founder and promoter of The Sunday Guardian Foundation and ITV Network. GMPI 2019 was celebrated to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela. During the event guests, motivational speakers and social activists shared the values, teachings, and lessons of both the world leaders and how Gandhi, Mandela’s lives can inspire the youth.

In the welcome speech, Dr Batra said, Gandhi was a world icon and tallest leader the world had seen. Nelson Mandela had himself said that he looked up to Gandhi and drew inspiration from him. In today’s time when there are differences between countries, institutions and families, Gandhi and Mandela with their inspirations, leadership skills, forgiveness, and compassion, are two true leaders that the world can look up to.”

Dr Batra quoted Nelson Mandela, said, Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world. He also said there is no passion to be found playing small and in settling for a life less than one is capable of living. He said that if one believes anything passionately, it definitely comes true. So he named his foundation “Belief”.

The event was to confer the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative Awards to global leaders. The Annual Gandhi Mandela Peace Medal 2019 has been awarded to Thich Nhat Hanh – is a global spiritual leader, poet, and peace activist, revered around the world for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace. He is the man Martin Luther King called “An Apostle of peace and nonviolence.”

